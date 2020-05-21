Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Natural Sweeteners Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Natural Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America natural sweeteners market is being driven by the growth of the stevia market at the global level. The global stevia market attained a value of nearly USD 520 million in 2019. It is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=534

The Latin America natural sweeteners market has witnessed a healthy growth due to an increase in the demand for low-calorie products in the food and beverage sector. Stevia, being a natural sweetener with zero-calorie content, is widely used in this sector, particularly in soft drinks like Coca-Cola Co.’s (NYSE: KO) Coca-Cola Life, which is further aiding the market growth. Latin America, a leading natural sweeteners market, accounts for almost 9% of the global stevia production. Within Latin America, Paraguay is one of the largest stevia markets as the stevia plant is native to Paraguay.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-natural-sweeteners-market

Stevia has proved to be a profitable crop as it provides farmers with a relatively high output upon cultivation, aiding the market further. It is estimated that stevia has the potential to replace about 30% of all dietary sweeteners in the coming years. In 2018, PureCircle (LSE: PURE), a major player in the stevia market, announced its plan to carry out commercial harvestation of Starleaf™ stevia for the very first time with its North Carolina farmer partners and in March 2019, the company expanded the use and applications of its next generation stevia leaf sweetener — Reb M – in Singapore. In North and Latin America, soft drinks lead in stevia application, accounting for more than 30% of the overall stevia applications, providing a boost to the food and beverage sector. In 2018, Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE) launched its first premium Reb M stevia sweetener, TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener, providing a natural alternative to sugar and, thus, allowing for new innovations in the food and beverage sector.

Market Breakup by Type:

Stevia Maple Syrup Raw Honey Molasses Coconut Sugar Others

Natural sweeteners can be classified as stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, and coconut sugar, among others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

They commonly find their applications in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Intensity:

High Intensity Sweeteners Low Intensity Sweeteners

Natural sweeteners can be divided into high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners, based on intensity.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Retail Stores Online Retailers Others

Hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and online retailers, among others, are the major distribution channels in the market.

Market Breakup by Regions:

Paraguay Brazil Argentina Colombia Others

Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, among others, are the major regional markets for natural sweeteners in Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Latin America natural sweeteners market has been aided by the increasing health awareness, resulting in an increased demand for low-calorie products. The increase in the demand for natural or organic products over the artificial ones, is further aiding the market. The various strategies implemented by the governments to promote sugar-substitutes due to rising cases of diabetes is propelling the market forward. The steadily growing beverage sector in Latin America is providing further impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Latin America natural sweeteners market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market information for the intensity, types, applications, distribution channels, and regional markets for the Latin America natural sweeteners market. It also offers a detailed assessment of the regional price trends of natural sweeteners in Latin America.

The major players in the Latin America natural sweeteners market are the Cargill, PureCircle, Tate & Lyle Brasil SA, Sunwin Stevia international Inc, Steviaparaguaya S.A., GLG Life Tech Corporation, Stevva Corp, Senomyx, Inc, and BENEO LAM Ltda, among others. The Expert Market Research report covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds for the major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PureCircle (LON: PURE) Cargill, Incorporated Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE) Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-tea-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guar-gum-powder-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com