Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Maltodextrin Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the total Latin America maltodextrin production for the period 2017-2018 was approximately 105 million metric tons. With a 3% market share, the regional market added to the growth of the global market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025, to attain 5 million metric tons in 2025.

The Latin America maltodextrin market is driven by its thriving beverage industry. The annual revenue of the Latin America and Caribbean beverage industry stands nearly at USD 17.7 million and represents 17.5% of the global beverage market. Rapid economic growth and improvements in Latin American countries will also aid the maltodextrin market in the region along with the simultaneous rise in the middle-class population. The Latin American GDP is projected to grow by 2.6% in 2020, more than the 2% growth rate expected this year. The expansion in these economies will also lead to the rise in the disposable incomes of the consumers. These developments will lead to a higher consumption of processed foods further propelling the maltodextrin market as the product finds extensive use in processed and instant foods like frozen foods, ready-to-eat products, and instant noodles, among others.

The rise in the middle-class population is also aiding the growth in the region’s cosmetics industry, a major end-use sector for maltodextrin after the food and beverage sector. Latin America comprised almost 11% of the global cosmetics industry in 2017, with Brazil, Colombia, and Chile being the significant beauty markets. Despite the recent economic slowdown, Brazil’s cosmetic industry has seen a robust growth and remains the leading market in the region. The beauty industry in the country accounts for nearly 1.8% of its GDP. Due to continuous product innovations and new launches, and the growing demand for biocosmetics, the maltodextrin market in this region is expected to see further growth due to the expansion of its application portfolio. Maltodextrin finds widespread use in the cosmetics sector in products like eyeliner, lipstick, lip liners, eyeshadow, mascara, moisturiser, and anti-ageing products, among others. It imparts various functional attributes and acts as an absorbent, binding agent, emulsion stabiliser, film-forming agent, and moisturiser in these products.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Health & Personal Care Agriculture Others

Food and beverages, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, and agriculture are the major application sectors for maltodextrin.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Brazil Argentina Colombia

Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are the major regional markets in the Latin America maltodextrin market.

Market Analysis by Feedstock:

Corn Cassava Wheat Potato

Corn, cassava, wheat and potato are the major maltodextrin feedstocks.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the food and beverage sector, maltodextrin is used as a food thickener in ice-creams, beer, infant formula, potato chips, jerky, and frozen foods In its powder form, maltodextrin also finds applications in sodas, candies, and in health supplements used by athletes and bodybuilders. Maltodextrin is also used as a flavouring agent in beverage powders and enhances their solubility. The growing sweeteners market in countries like Brazil is aiding the growth of the Latin America maltodextrin market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the supply and consumption of maltodextrin in the global and Latin America maltodextrin market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers market information on maltodextrin for the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) periods, based on its application sectors in the global market. It analyses the regional supply and consumption of maltodextrin in the global as well as Latin America market for the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) periods. It provides detailed global trade analysis for 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries. It also analyses the regional price trends of maltodextrin for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report by Expert Market Research gives a detailed overview of the feedstock market in Latin America, covering their supply and consumption, demand by applications, and regional price trends for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos S.A, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, and The Agrana Group are the key players in the Latin America maltodextrin market as identified by the Expert Market Research report. The report takes an in-depth look into their market share, production capabilities and latest developments like plant turnarounds, capacity expansions, and mergers and expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated The Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Tereos S.A Roquette Frères Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE) The Agrana Group (VIE: AGR)

