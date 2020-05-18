Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Juicer Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Growth, Report & Forecast : Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Juicer Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global juicer market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global juicer market is being aided by the rising health awareness among consumers. The growing demand for innovative products has encouraged the juicer manufacturers to produce user-friendly and attractive smart juicers with a wide variety of advanced features. Mobile app management, the capability to extract juices straight into a variety of glass and container sizes, food and drink recipes, and adjustable mode based on fruit or vegetables juicing are some of the new features of smart juicers. Smart juicers are affordable, as well as provides features like remote control, increased security, enhanced connectivity, and energy savings.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Breville Group (OTCMKTS: BVILY) Cuisinart Inc. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) Kuvings

An increase in the demand for juices containing fibre is one of the main factors driving the juicer market. High fibre juice contributes to lower cholesterol and enhances digestion. It also helps to control the levels of blood sugar. The increasing demand for fruit juice and green leafy vegetables also boosts the juicer market. The juicer industry is also growing due to the rising consumer awareness of fitness and healthy living. Improved standards of living and increased incomes enable customers to opt for new juicers, fuelling the juicer market. In the coming years, the expansion of the distribution channels of the product, especially e-retail platforms, is likely to boost the market growth. The juicers of Koninklijke Philips NV (OTCMKTS: RYLPF), one of the leading key players, is widely available at various e-commerce platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Manufacturing-intensive countries, including South Korea, China, and Eastern Europe, produce a large percentage of cooking appliances. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest juicer market share in 2019 and is likely to continue dominating the market in the forecast period. The increased awareness of people’s health and the increased focus on fitness will significantly impact the growth of juicer markets in this region. The key juicer markets in the Asia Pacific are India and China. Market development in this region will be higher than in other regions.

Market Breakup by Product:

Centrifugal Juicer Masticating Juicer Triturating Juicer

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Residential Commercial

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

With rising health awareness, the demand for fruit and vegetable juices is growing, boosting the demand for juicers. The health benefits of juices, including antioxidants, enhanced immune systems, and other health advantages, are driving the market growth. The increasing demand for time-saving equipment has led to an increased demand for the product. The growing number of fresh juice outlets is propelling the market growth. The rising population and urbanisation are providing an impetus for the market development. The rising shift to low-cost countries for manufacturing is also anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global juicer market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), covering the products and end-uses of the product. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the regions. The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the market through SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

