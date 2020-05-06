Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Isopropyl Alcohol Market: 2020 Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

Isopropyl alcohol, also known as rubbing alcohol, is an organic dissolving agent with a strong alcoholic odour. It is a clear, colourless, volatile and combustible liquid exhibiting high viscosity at high temperatures. It is miscible in water, ether, chloroform and other alcohols except for saline solutions. As isopropyl alcohol has degreasing and disinfectant properties, it is popularly used as a cleaner and an antiseptic.

Isopropyl alcohol is generally manufactured in different concentrations. The commercially manufactured alcohol usually contains nearly 70% alcohol and is used for general cleaning, sterilizing and other cleaning purposes. On the other hand, highly concentrated form contains 90-99% of the alcohol and is used as a preservative for biological specimens. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global isopropyl alcohol market has witnessed a positive growth over the past few years. The market reached a volume of 2.1 Million Tons in 2018 and is further expected to reach 2.39 Million Tons by 2024.

The market is gaining stimulus due to diverse uses of isopropyl alcohol in various industries like automotive, laboratory, medical, solvents and others. With the progress of these industries, the demand for isopropyl alcohol has also been on the rise. In addition, there is a growing demand for isopropyl alcohol in developing countries which is further adding to the growth of the global market for isopropyl alcohol.

Market breakup by Applications:

Solvent Applications

Other Applications (Surface coatings, inks, pesticides)

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia

North America

Europe

South America

Imports by Major Countries:

The United States

China

Belgium

India

Germany

Exports by Major Countries:

The United States

Netherlands

Germany

Japan

Taipei

Canada

Key findings from the report:

Isopropyl alcohol serves few application domains which include solvent production and other applications like pharmaceuticals, surface coatings, inks, pesticides, etc. Solvent production accounted for the largest share in 2015.

Region-wise, Asia dominated the market with a share of nearly 45% of the global production. Asia was followed by North America, Europe and South America.

Based on global import and export data, the United States represented both the largest importer and exporter of isopropyl alcohol.

Some of the top players operating in the global isopropyl market are Shell Chemicals, Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd, Sasol Olefins, Deepak Fertilizers, Exxon Mobil Chemical Company, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corp., DOW Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Novapex, Lyondell Basell and LG Chem. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Shell Chemicals

Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Preferred Shares Ser. 4.50 (NYSE: CTA-B)

Sasol Olefins

Novapex

Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TYO: 4183)

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corp.

Lyondell Basell

LG Chem. Ltd.

Deepak Fertilizers

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

