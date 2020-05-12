Potential Impact of COVID-19 on India Payment Market Share 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Payment Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the India payment market is being driven by the growing global payment market, which attained a value of nearly USD 2.3 trillion in 2019. It is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 4.4 trillion by 2025.

The India payment market is witnessing a healthy growth supported by the rising global payment market and a need to adopt digitalisation at the global level. Though cash remains the leading method of payment at the point of sale, different payment methods have developed with time to increase customer satisfaction by offering the right mix of payment options. The use of cash is on a decline, globally, due to the introduction of new payment options, which are more convenient and hassle-free. India, with one of the largest global youth populations, provides a large consumer base to the payment market, thus, aiding the market further.

M-commerce adoption is increasing steadily in India with higher smartphone and mobile internet penetration, which is a major driver propelling the market further. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), a leading American company operating online payments system, globally, is used by over 250 million customers. In November 2017, PayPal, aiming to enhance its market, launched domestic operations in India under PayPal Payments Private Limited to provide digital payment solutions for merchants and customers in India. Now, over 10.7 million buyers are using PayPal in the Asia Pacific. In 2018, in a bid to penetrate the payments sector in India, leading companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B), invested in Paytm, which operates as India’s largest digital wallet company. Moreover, in November 2018, Paytm launched a new feature, providing a platform to the consumers for making online insurance payments as well, partnering with several popular insurers like LIC, ICICI Prudential Life, and others, thus, proving to be extremely convenient for people and expanding its market.

Market Breakup by Method:

Cash Debit Card Credit Card eWallet Pre-Paid Card Others

By method, the India payment market can be divided into cash, debit card, credit card, e-wallet, and pre-paid card, among others.

Market Breakup by Industry Verticals:

Retail Hospitality Utilities & Telecommunication Others

The India payments market finds application in different industry verticals like retail, hospitality, and utilities and telecommunication, among other sectors.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North South West East

North, South, West, and East are the different regions for the Indian market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The India payment market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet in the country. The large youth population, looking for hassle-free experience, is further aiding the market. The Indian government has taken several steps to promote digital mode of payments, aiming to transform India into a cashless economy, thus, providing a significant growth opportunity. Also, the online payment platforms provide attractive rewards to the consumers, propelling the market forward.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the methods, industry verticals, and regional markets of the India payment market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). An overview of the global payment market has also been provided with the report for the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) periods.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1 Market breakup by Integrated/Non-Integrated mPOS Provider (% Share)

1.1. Mswipe

1.2. Pine Labs

1.3. EPaisa

1.4. Mosambee

1.5. MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited

1.6. ICICI Merchant Services

1.7. MRL Posnet

1.8. BijliPay

1.9. PayUmoney

1.10. Ezetap

1.11. Others

2 Market breakup by eWallet service Provider (% Share)

2.1. PayTM

2.2. Mobikwik

2.3. PayUMoney

2.4. FreeCharge

2.5. Oxigen

2.6. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

