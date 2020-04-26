Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study on the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market reveals that the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market is discussed in the presented study.

The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Workflow Management Solution

Asset Management Solution

Bed Management Solution

Quality Patient Care Solution

Real Time Locating System (RTLS)

Event Driven Solutions Online Registration Solution Attendance Management Tools Event Driven Patient Tracking Others



To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four sections: by product type, application, delivery mode and region.

The report analyses the global hospital capacity management solutions market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

On the basis of application, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into:

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

The next section of the report analyses the market based on delivery mode segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. Delivery mode segments covered in the report include:

On Premise

Cloud-Based

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following 10 years. Regions covered in the report are:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of hospital capacity management solutions across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the global hospital capacity management solutions market. When developing the forecast for the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the hospital capacity management solutions market.

As previously highlighted, the market for hospital capacity management solutions is split into various categories on the basis of region, products, applications and delivery mode segments. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the various key trends in the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of hospital capacity management solutions market by region, delivery mode and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: regional, product type, application and delivery mode segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, hospital capacity management solutions market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, presence in hospital capacity management solutions, product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants covered in the report are:

Awarepoint Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Care Logistics, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Central Logic

STANLEY Healthcare

Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

