Potential Impact of COVID-19 on GCC Bottled Water Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘GCC Bottled Water Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the GCC bottled water market reached nearly 19 billion litres in 2018. The market is expected to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period of 2019-2024, growing at a CAGR of 6%, and is projected to attain almost 26 billion litres in 2024.

The GCC bottled water market is being driven by the rising demand for potable and sanitary water due to rapid urbanisation and population growth in the region. The population in the region has almost doubled over the past two decades. Bottled water is the leading segment in the beverage industry in GCC. It accounts for 56% of the GCC beverage market. Within the region, Saudi Arabia is the largest market for bottled water. The country accounts for 52% of the bottled water factories in GCC. Saudi Arabia is followed by the United Arab Emirates as a major market, accounting for over a fifth of the bottled water factories in the region. The market in the UAE is being driven by the rising consumption of the product in the country. The UAE ranks eighth in the world in its per capita consumption of bottled water, consuming over 34 gallons of the product per capita. Saudi Arabia follows the UAE in its per capita consumption, consuming nearly 31 gallons of bottled water per capita.

The bottled water market in GCC is being aided by the rising health consciousness among the consumers, especially due to the high incidences of obesity and diabetes in the region. Nearly 39 million people in the entire Middle East suffer from diabetes, and the region also has one of the highest ratios of obese people, globally. Thus, consumers in the GCC countries are looking for alternatives to sugar-heavy carbonated drinks, providing impetus to the bottled water market. Bottled water is being perceived as a healthier and convenient alternate to carbonated beverages. The market in the region is also being propelled forward due to the growing demand for potable water from the rising number of pilgrims, tourists, and expatriates in the regions, especially, in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Market Breakup by Types:

Still Water Carbonated Water Flavoured Water Mineral Water



Still Water, Carbonated Water, Flavoured Water, Mineral Water and others, are the major types of bottled water.

Market Breakup by Packaging Materials:

Plastic Glass



Bottled water can be packaged in either plastic or glass containers.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarket/Hypermarket Retailers Stores Online Others



They are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, stores, and online platforms, among other channels.

Market Breakup by Regions:

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Kuwait Others



Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, among others are the major regional markets for bottled water in the GCC.

Key Findings in the Report:

The GCC bottled water market is being driven by the rising demand for potable water due to a growing awareness of waterborne diseases. The market is also being aided by the under-developed public water infrastructure within the region, leading to increased consumption of bottled water. The rising number of hotels and resorts in the GCC is providing further impetus to the industry growth, especially, for its premium segment. The rise in urbanisation and a booming population is propelling the industry forward in the region. The increase in disposable income is also aiding the market growth.



Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global bottled water market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024), covering their types and regional markets. The report also offers the historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) markets for the types, packaging, and distribution channels for bottled water in the GCC region. It gives an in-depth look into the regional price trends in the GCC bottled water market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024). It analyses the GCC trade data for the year 2018, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.



Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Al Bayan Purification & Potable Water LLC Hana Water Company Al Alin Mineral Water Co Masafi, Inc Emirates Refreshments PJSC Health Water Bottling Co. Ltd, Others



The key players in the GCC bottled water market as identified by Expert Market Research are Al Bayan Purification & Potable Water LLC, Hana Water Company, Al Alin Mineral Water Co, Masafi, Inc, Emirates Refreshments PJSC, and Health Water Bottling Co. Ltd among others. The report gives an in-depth insight into their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions.

