Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Food Certification Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2028

Each segment of the Food Certification market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

By geography, the global food certification market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into food certifications in these regions based on revenue (USD billion). In addition, current and future trends in the food certification market are covered in the report.

Currently, Germany is dominating the market for food certification in Europe followed by the U.K. Furthermore, the U.S. dominates the market for food certification in North America. Increasing health consciousness coupled with consumer awareness regarding side effects of contaminated food products is driving the food certification market. China dominates the food certification market in Asia Pacific followed by India. Factors such as increased standard of living and rising preference for quality food products are positively influencing the food certification market.

Key global certification bodies include ISO 22000, International Food Standard, British Retail Consortium, Safe Quality Food Standard, Kosher certification, Halal certification and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, China Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, U.S. Department of Agriculture among others. These certification bodies through audit and follow-up ensure that companies who are involved in food production have proper food safety management systems in place. Furthermore, they ensure that food products are safe for consumption.

Based on application, the market is segmented into processed meat and poultry products, dairy products, infant food products, organic food, beverages, and other packaged food products. Consumers prefer certified food products due to growing awareness about food safety. Organic food products are gaining momentum due to rising health concern among consumers.

Demand for safe food products is increasing considerably. Furthermore, food safety management authorities along with consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of food products. Demand for certified food products is expected to significantly increase as these products are certified after meeting required standards of any authorized certification body. Changing consumer perception about safety and quality of food products coupled with growing preference for convenience food products are fueling demand for food certification globally.

Key players in the food certification market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW include Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, AsureQuality Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd\’s Register Group Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, DNV GL Group AS, and ALS Limited.

COVID-19 Impact on Food Certification Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food Certification market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Food Certification market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

