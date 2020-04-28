Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Flight Tracking System Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2026

Analysis of the Global Flight Tracking System Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Flight Tracking System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Flight Tracking System market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Flight Tracking System market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Flight Tracking System market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Flight Tracking System market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Flight Tracking System market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Flight Tracking System market

Segmentation Analysis of the Flight Tracking System Market

The Flight Tracking System market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Flight Tracking System market report evaluates how the Flight Tracking System is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Flight Tracking System market in different regions including:

manufacturers and civil aviation authorities represented by ICAO worked towards the improvement of flight tracking capabilities in aircraft. Regulatory authorities endorsing real-time flight tracking for commercial aircraft is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ADS-B segment.

ADS-B segment expected to remain prominent over the forecast period in the North America flight tracking system market

ADS-B was the dominant segment in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant through 2026 in North America. The ADS-B segment in the North America flight tracking system market was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn in 2016 and is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 120 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The U.S. market is primarily driven by stringent government regulations to equip aircraft with ADS-B capability for enhanced surveillance capabilities. Moreover, rising aircraft production in the country and demand from other regions to equip aircraft with advanced tracking solutions is also driving the growth of the market. Development of ADS-B infrastructure in North America is expected to accelerate the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period. Upcoming projects such as ADS-B infrastructure development are likely to drive the demand for ADS-B systems in Latin America. The need to operate in ADS-B designated airspaces is boosting the demand for ADS-B systems in the Eastern Europe flight tracking system market, while the mandate for ADS-B equipage in aircraft is primarily driving the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period in the Western Europe flight tracking system market.

Questions Related to the Flight Tracking System Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Flight Tracking System market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Flight Tracking System market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

