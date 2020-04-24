Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Fiberglass Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2025

Fiberglass Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Fiberglass Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Fiberglass Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Fiberglass by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Fiberglass definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fiberglass market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fiberglass market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Market Segmentation
The study provides a decisive view of the global fiberglass market by segmenting it in terms of form of glass type – S-glass, C-glass, E-glass, ECR-glass, others; fiber type – rovings, mats, strands, fabrics; technology – layup, resin infusion molding, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, pultrusion, others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of fiberglass market based on the applications such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, construction, marine, sports & leisure, pipe & tank, others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for fiberglass in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual market size of fiberglass for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fiberglass has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of fiberglass. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
Global Fiberglass Market: Research Methodology
In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.
We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.
Global Fiberglass Market: Competitive Landscape
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fiberglass market. Key players include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Johns Manville, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd., among the others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global fiberglass market is segmented into:
Fiberglass Market: By Glass Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)
S-Glass
C-Glass
E-Glass
ECR-Glass
Others
Fiberglass Market: By Fiber Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)
Rovings
Mats
Strands
Fabrics
Fiberglass Market: By Technology (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)
Layup
Resin Infusion Molding
Injection Molding
Compression Molding
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Others
Fiberglass Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Construction
Marine
Sports & Leisure
Pipe & Tank
Others
Fiberglass Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Rest Of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
