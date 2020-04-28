Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Fiber Drums Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

The global Fiber Drums market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fiber Drums market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fiber Drums market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fiber Drums market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fiber Drums market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type Metal Closure Plastic Closure Fiber Closure



By Capacity Below 25 Gallons 25-50 Gallons 50-75 Gallons Above 75 Gallons



By End Use Chemical Industry Food & Agro-allied Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Building & Construction Industry Others



Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Fiber Drums market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fiber Drums market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Fiber Drums Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fiber Drums market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fiber Drums market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Fiber Drums market report?

A critical study of the Fiber Drums market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Fiber Drums market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Fiber Drums landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Fiber Drums market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Fiber Drums market share and why? What strategies are the Fiber Drums market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Fiber Drums market? What factors are negatively affecting the Fiber Drums market growth? What will be the value of the global Fiber Drums market by the end of 2029?

