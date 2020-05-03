Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Drill Pipe Market Report for 2020-2026 – Companies, Applications, Products and More

Global Drill Pipe Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Drill Pipe market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Drill Pipe market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Drill Pipe market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Drill Pipe market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drill Pipe . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Drill Pipe market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Drill Pipe market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Drill Pipe market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Drill Pipe Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hilong Group

National Oilwell Varco

Tenaris S.A.

Vallourec S.A.

TMK Group

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

DP Master

Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Drill Pipe International Llc

Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

API grade

Premium grade

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

