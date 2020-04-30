Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Data Business in Oil and Gas Market revenue strategy 2020 – Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue, etc

A recent market study on the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market reveals that the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market is discussed in the presented study.

The Data Business in Oil and Gas market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market

The presented report segregates the Data Business in Oil and Gas market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market.

Segmentation of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Data Business in Oil and Gas market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Big Data Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Visualization and Discovery Data Management Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance

Data Management Software Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Project Data Management (PDM) National Data Repository (NDR) Services Consulting & Planning Integration & Implementation Operation & Maintenance

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



