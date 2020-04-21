Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Bluetooth ICs Market with Current Trends Analysis 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Bluetooth ICs Market

Bluetooth ICs Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Nordic

TI

Dialog

Qualcomm (CSR)

Cypress

Silabs

Microchip

NXP

Realtek

AKM

Renesas

Telink

Infineon

Epson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth 4.x

Bluetooth 5.x

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Beacons

Smart Home

Automotive

Others

