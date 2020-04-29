Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Bio-based Fibre Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Bio-based Fibre Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bio-based Fibre Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Bio-based Fibre Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Bio-based Fibre Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio-based Fibre Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Bio-based Fibre market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Bio-based Fibre Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Bio-based Fibre Market: Lenzing AG, Acegreen Eco-Material Technology, Aditya Birla Group, Baoding Swan Fiber, Nien Foun Fiber, Chonbang, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group, China Populus Textile, Great Duksan, Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology, Smartfiber AG, Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bio-based Fibre Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Bio-based Fibre Market Segmentation By Product: Plant Fiber, Animal Fiber

Global Bio-based Fibre Market Segmentation By Application: Textile and Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial Application, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bio-based Fibre Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Bio-based Fibre Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Bio-based Fibre Market Overview 1.1 Bio-based Fibre Product Overview 1.2 Bio-based Fibre Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plant Fiber

1.2.2 Animal Fiber 1.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Bio-based Fibre Price by Type 1.4 North America Bio-based Fibre by Type 1.5 Europe Bio-based Fibre by Type 1.6 South America Bio-based Fibre by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre by Type 2 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Bio-based Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Bio-based Fibre Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-based Fibre Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Bio-based Fibre Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 Lenzing AG

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Lenzing AG Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 Aditya Birla Group

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 Baoding Swan Fiber

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Baoding Swan Fiber Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Nien Foun Fiber

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Nien Foun Fiber Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Chonbang

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Chonbang Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 China Populus Textile

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 China Populus Textile Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 Great Duksan

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Bio-based Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Great Duksan Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology 3.12 Smartfiber AG 3.13 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation 4 Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Bio-based Fibre Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Bio-based Fibre Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fibre Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Bio-based Fibre Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Bio-based Fibre Application 5.1 Bio-based Fibre Segment by Application

5.1.1 Textile and Apparel

5.1.2 Home Textile

5.1.3 Industrial Application

5.1.4 Others 5.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Bio-based Fibre by Application 5.4 Europe Bio-based Fibre by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fibre by Application 5.6 South America Bio-based Fibre by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre by Application 6 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Forecast 6.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Bio-based Fibre Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Plant Fiber Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Animal Fiber Growth Forecast 6.4 Bio-based Fibre Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Forecast in Textile and Apparel

6.4.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Forecast in Home Textile 7 Bio-based Fibre Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Bio-based Fibre Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Bio-based Fibre Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

