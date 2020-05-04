Potential Impact of COVID-19 on BFSI A2P SMS Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Global BFSI A2P SMS Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global BFSI A2P SMS market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the BFSI A2P SMS market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global BFSI A2P SMS market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the BFSI A2P SMS market value chain.

The report reveals that the global BFSI A2P SMS market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the BFSI A2P SMS market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the BFSI A2P SMS Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the BFSI A2P SMS market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global BFSI A2P SMS market

Most recent developments in the current BFSI A2P SMS market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the BFSI A2P SMS market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the BFSI A2P SMS market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the BFSI A2P SMS market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the BFSI A2P SMS market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the BFSI A2P SMS market? What is the projected value of the BFSI A2P SMS market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the BFSI A2P SMS market?

BFSI A2P SMS Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global BFSI A2P SMS market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the BFSI A2P SMS market. The BFSI A2P SMS market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

The report segments the Switzerland A2P SMS market for BFSI industry, on the basis of applications into pushed content services, customer relationship management (CRM), promotional campaigns, interactive services, and other (inquiry related) services. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross segment analysis for the Switzerland A2P SMS market for BFSI industry and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level.

GMS, Dialogue Communications Ltd., Infobip Ltd., FORTYTWO Group Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Symsoft AB, Beepsend AB, Ogangi Corporation, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., and mBlox, Inc. are some of the few major players operating within the Switzerland A2P SMS market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: A2P – Application- to- person CRM – Customer Relationship Management OECD – Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development SDFB – Swiss Design Institute for Banking and Finance FINMA – Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FDPA – Federal Data Protection Act FMIA – Financial Market Infrastructure Act FIDLEG – Swiss Financial Services Act FINIG – Financial Institution Law



