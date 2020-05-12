Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Bushing Market 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Bushing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global automotive bushing market reached a value of almost USD 132.7 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 175 billion by 2025.

The global automotive bushing market is being driven by the rising urbanisation coupled with the increasing preference for in-vehicle comfort by the consumers. A bushing or a rubber bushing is a type of vibration isolator. The bushing is applied to allow some movement in the vehicle suspension systems in order to move freely, such as when travelling over a large bump. The Asia Pacific market for automotive bushing is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to the expansion of the automotive sector and the higher penetration of key players in the industry within the region.

In March 2019, Continental AG (OTCMKTS: CTTAY), a leading player in the market, received regulatory clearance for its acquisition of anti-vibrations systems manufacturer, Cooper Standard, which has production sites across India, Canada, France, and the United States. The acquisition will enhance Continental’s vibrations control technology portfolio with its expansion of solutions to reduce the effects of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) in vehicles. In April 2019, the company expanded into the Chinese E-vehicles market by providing optimised solutions for in-car vibration and noise levels for Chinese electric vehicles by working with major Chinese manufacturers like CHJ Automotive and NIO.

Market Breakup by Vehicle Types:

Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market Breakup by Electric Vehicle Type :

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Market Breakup by Application:

Engine Suspension Chassis Interior Exhaust Transmission

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of The Report:

The global automotive bushing industry is driven by the growing urbanisation. The rising market for the automotive industry is positively impacting the automotive bushing industry by increasing the demand for anti-vibration parts in the vehicle. The growing population in China and India is further propelling the market growth. The stringent government standards and the rising concern for automobile safety are expanding the industry in North America and Europe. The growing preference for in-vehicle comfort, safety, and the increasing adoption of maintenance technology are some of the major reasons driving market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global automotive bushing market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024). The report also offers the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) markets for the vehicle type, technology, industry, and regional markets of automotive bushing. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global automotive bushing market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

ContiTech AG (ETR: CON) Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (TYO: 5191) Mahle GmbH DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) OILES CORPORATION (TYO: 6282) Paulstra Snc BOGE Rubber & Plastics Group Benara Udyog Limited Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

