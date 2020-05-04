Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Auto Infotainment Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2027

The latest report on the Auto Infotainment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Auto Infotainment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Auto Infotainment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Auto Infotainment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Auto Infotainment market.

The report reveals that the Auto Infotainment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Auto Infotainment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Auto Infotainment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Auto Infotainment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

market segmentation – by systems, by vehicle type, by sales channel, and by region. The report begins with an overview of the global auto infotainment market followed by a detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints likely to influence the market. Key trends observed across the global auto infotainment value chain are also included in this section. The report highlights existing opportunities in the global auto infotainment market to equip readers with useful decision-making insights. The subsequent sections analyze the global auto infotainment market on the basis of entertainment system, connectivity, driver assistance, vehicle type, sales channel, and region and present a comprehensive forecast for the period 2016–2024.

The final section of the global auto infotainment market report covers a detailed competitive landscape to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global auto infotainment market including manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report highlights recent developments, strategies, and SWOT analysis of key market players active in the global auto infotainment market. The report on the global auto infotainment market profiles the following market players – Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, FUJITSU TEN Limited, HARMAN International, Delphi Automotive LLP, and Garmin Ltd.

Research methodology

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region wise split and market split by entertainment system, connectivity, driver assistance, vehicle type, sales channel, and by region; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution of the global auto infotainment market.

The report begins by sizing the market in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the global auto infotainment market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analyses based on supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the global auto infotainment market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the economy, the report provides market forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global auto infotainment market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global auto infotainment market.

Another key feature of this report is an in-depth analysis of the global auto infotainment market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global auto infotainment market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global auto infotainment market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index with the objective of helping providers identify existing market opportunities in the global auto infotainment market.

