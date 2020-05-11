Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Sealants and Adhesives Market 2020 : Global Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Sealants and Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific sealants and adhesives market reached a value of USD 21.1 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to attain a value of USD 27.9 billion by 2025.

The Asia Pacific sealants and adhesives market is significantly driven by the growing urbanisation resulting in increased construction activities. Adhesives refer to the liquid that is used to join two surfaces through adhesion. It is stronger, longer lasting and stiffer compared to sealants. On the other hand, sealants are highly flexible paste-like materials used to fill as well as seal gaps between surfaces or connectors.

The Asia Pacific is one of the biggest sealants and adhesives markets owing to the fast-developing economies in the region. India and China are the most prominent markets in this region. These two developing countries are witnessing a rising demand for new infrastructure due to the growing urban population and supportive government initiatives looking to increase urban housing. The increasing demand for construction material is, thus, driving the growth for the sealants and adhesives market in the Asia Pacific.

With the Asia Pacific market witnessing robust expansion, leading global companies are also seeking to expand their profile in the region. HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL), one of the leading players in the Asia Pacific sealants and adhesives market, is expanding its consumer base in Southeast Asia. In 2016, the company announced that they are opening a new manufacturing plant for water-based adhesives in Indonesia. The Asia Pacific region is also a high potential market for the company because of the increasing demand for hygiene products like baby diapers, which uses adhesives as a raw material.

Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Analysis by Type:

Reactive Systems Solvent Based Pressure Sensitive Water Based Hot Melt Others

Adhesives are widely categorised into reactive systems, solvent-based, pressure sensitive, water-based, and hot melt, among others.

Asia Pacific Sealants Market Analysis by Type:

Silicones Acrylic Butyls Polysulphides Polyurethanes Others

The major types of sealants are silicones, acrylic, butyls, polysulphides, and polyurethanes, among others.

Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Analysis by End Use:

Paper, Board and Related Products Building, Construction, Civil Engineering, Craftsmen Woodworking and Joinery Transportation Footwear and Leather Consumer/DIY Assembly Operations Others

While paper, board and related products, building, construction, civil engineering, and craftsmen, woodworking and joinery, transportation, footwear and leather, consumer/DIY, and assembly operations, among others, are the major end-use sectors for adhesives.

Asia Pacific Sealants Market Analysis by End Use:

Construction (Incl. Insulating Glass, Glazing) Consumer/DIY Assembly Transportation Others

construction, consumer/DIY, assembly, and transportation, among others, are the significant end-use sectors for sealants.

Market Analysis by Region:

China Japan India

The regions included in the Asia Pacific sealants and adhesive market are China, Japan, and India, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

Increased construction projects taking place in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid urbanisation is a major driver for the industry. The growing economies in the region is a key factor for the market growth. The growing packaging industry is further supporting the growth of the sealants and adhesives market in the Asia Pacific. The rising demand for packaged food, beverages, and personal care products is further propelling the sealants and adhesives market further. Sealants and adhesive are also finding wide applications in the automobiles industry, like in the production of light-weight vehicles. The growing automotive market in the major markets like India and China, will aid the growth of the Asia Pacific sealants and adhesives.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers a detailed historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market for sealants and adhesives in the Asia Pacific market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025, according to end-use and regions. It offers a trade analysis of the major exporting and importing countries by their value and volume for the year, 2019. It also provides an in-depth insight into the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of sealants and adhesives.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA(OTCMKTS: HENKY) H.B. Fuller Company(NYSE: FUL) Arkema Inc.(OTCMKTS: ARKAY) Sika AG(OTCMKTS: SXYAY) Wacker Chemie AG(OTCMKTS: WKCMF) Saint-Gobain S.A Evonik Chemicals Limited Pioneer Adhesives Inc. Shandong Evergain Adhesive Co., Ltd, ITLS (H.K.) Co., Limited. Pidilite Industries Limited Others

