Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Active Implantable Medical Devices market reveals that the global Active Implantable Medical Devices market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Active Implantable Medical Devices market is discussed in the presented study.

The Active Implantable Medical Devices market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Active Implantable Medical Devices market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Active Implantable Medical Devices market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the active implantable medical devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Sonova Holding AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Ltd., Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., William Demant Holding A/S and MED-EL Medical Electronics. Collaboration agreements was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to enter into the active implantable medical devices.

The global active implantable medical devices market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Cardiac Pacemaker Single Chamber Pacemaker Dual Chamber Pacemaker Others

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Nerve Stimulators

Cochlear Implants

Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

Insertable Cardiac Monitor (Implantable Monitoring Devices)

By Procedure

Cardiovascular Implants

Neurological Implants

Hearing Implants

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Israel GCC countries Rest of MEA



