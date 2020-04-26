Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on U.S Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2025

Global U.S Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global U.S market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the U.S market in the upcoming years. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global U.S market.

The report reveals that the global U.S market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Anti-Depressants

Ornithine

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors and SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores / OTC

e-Commerce

Fertility Clinics

Research Methodology

The report considers 2015 as the base year and provides data for the forecast period 2016Ã¢â¬â2024. To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on extensive primary and secondary research. The report begins by sizing the current market Ã¢â¬â a key indicator of how the market is likely to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, the report presents triangulated data on the basis of supply side and demand side analysis and other dynamics of the U.S polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. Indicators such as the number of polycystic ovarian syndrome patients per year, diagnosis rate, treatment rate, etc., have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Similarly, historical trends pertaining to the demand for drugs among polycystic ovarian syndrome patients have been analyzed to track data. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

