Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on South AfricaHealthcare Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2025

The report on the South AfricaHealthcare market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the South AfricaHealthcare market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the South AfricaHealthcare market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the South AfricaHealthcare market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The South AfricaHealthcare market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the South AfricaHealthcare market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this South AfricaHealthcare market report include:

Summary

GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, South Africa – Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape: CountryFocus. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in South Africa. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of South Africa. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

In 2015, the South African pharmaceutical market was worth $3.5B, and is expected to reach $5.08B in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The South African medical device market was worth $2.7B in 2015, which increased to $3.1B in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.7%. It is expected to reach $3.8B in 2022. The market is driven by increase in population and life expectancy, growing disease burden, increased domestic healthcare spending and introduction of the universal health insurance.

Scope

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the South Africa, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Aspen and Adcock Ingram) and profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Abbott, Medtronic, Essilor, Disa, and Caperay)

– Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of South Africa

– Porters five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of South Africa

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the South African healthcare market

