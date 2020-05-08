Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. Research report of this Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=503

According to the report, the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Important doubts pertaining to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. Some of the leading players discussed

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=503

Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Note: Request methodology.

Scope of the Report

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=503

Key takeaways that add value to our client’s business needs?