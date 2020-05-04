Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on PET Containers Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 to 2028

Companies in the PET Containers market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the PET Containers market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the PET Containers market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the PET Containers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the PET Containers market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

High-demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the Western Europe PET containers market over the forecast period, 2018 – 2028. In addition, PET containers are also expected to enjoy high preference during the next ten years. This is due to the fact that PET containers are affordable and can be recycled. Customers in the developed countries have become more health conscious and are switching from sugary soft drinks to the healthier and more natural drinks. The volume sales of PET containers for water has grown at more than 10% for the past few years in the U.S., Germany, Italy, etc.

PET Bottles continues to dominate the PET containers market with 58% share in 2018. APEJ will continue being the largest market for PET bottles.

PET containers demand slightly restricted by stringent regulations

According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, U.S. recycling rate for PET bottles and jars was 31.4% in 2014, which is expected to increase significantly in recent few years. According to PET Container Recycling Europe, recycling rate of PET bottles and containers in Europe was nearly 56.3% in 2016 with an increase of 7.3% as compared to 2014. In 2016, all 28+ EU countries exceeded the European Union minimum targets of 22.5% recycling.

Stringent rules & regulations is expected restrict the usage of PET containers in several parts across the globe. Widespread global concerns over the use of plastics bottles & jars has slightly impacted the demand for PET containers in most of the regions in the world. However, the demand may decrease further if there is a ban on the PET containers in any major countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, etc. Although, it is nearly impossible to eliminate the use of PET containers as other eco-friendly packaging solutions are still not economical to use.

