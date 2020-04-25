Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Mobility Managed Services Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Mobility Managed Services Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Mobility Managed Services market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Mobility Managed Services market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Mobility Managed Services market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Mobility Managed Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Mobility Managed Services , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Mobility Managed Services market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Mobility Managed Services market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Mobility Managed Services market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Mobility Managed Services market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.

The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Mobility Managed Services market: