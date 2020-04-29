Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2046 2018 – 2028

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Managed Wi-Fi Solution is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Managed Wi-Fi Solution market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Managed Wi-Fi Solution market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution industry.

The Research projects that the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

These companies in managed Wi-Fi solutions market are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, Vodafone introduced their managed Wi-Fi solution to the market after checking all the features of it by the process which included Site Survey & Design, Installation & Commissioning, Configuration Management, Testing & Handover, 24×7 Remote Monitoring, Corporate Helpdesk to report problems, Security Management etc. for making the solution a success.

Recently, in March 2018, WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi equipment partnered with mojo networks to offer a managed Wi-Fi solution, which aimed to expand WAV presence in the vibrant WLAN and Networking market, and to continue their expansion in the WISP marketplace.

With respect to geographical segmentation, managed Wi-Fi solution market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to dominate the global managed Wi-Fi solution market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the region and the appropriate infrastructure being developed. The U.S. is expected to hold major share in the North America managed Wi-Fi solution market because of the high demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and due to more technological advancements in the country with most of the large enterprises being settled in the region. East Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America and are expected to grow at a considerably faster rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending of the large and medium enterprises in the region.

