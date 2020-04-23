Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Gemstones Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The global Gemstones market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gemstones market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Gemstones market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gemstones market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gemstones market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competition Landscape, Company Share, and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the gemstones market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the gemstones report include ALROSA, Anglo American PLC, Rio Tinto Diamonds, Dominion Diamond Corporation, Gemfields Group Ltd., Petra Diamonds Limited, Rockwell Diamonds Inc., Gem Diamonds Limited, Swarovski Group, Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited, Lucara Diamond Corp., Botswana Diamonds P.L.C, Fura Gems Inc., Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., Pangolin Diamonds Corporation, Stornoway Diamond Corporation, Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Trans Hex Group Ltd., Merlin Diamonds Limited, KGK Group, Pala International Inc., and MIF Gems Co Ltd.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the gemstones market.

Each market player encompassed in the Gemstones market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gemstones market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Gemstones Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gemstones market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Gemstones market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

