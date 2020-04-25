Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The global Epoxy Novolac Resins market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Epoxy Novolac Resins market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Epoxy Novolac Resins market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Epoxy Novolac Resins across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman Corporation

Hexion

Sinopec

Nan Ya

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Miller-Stephenson Chemicals

Olin

CVC

Dow Chemical

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Atul Ltd

EMS-GRILTECH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

Other

Segment by Application

CCL

High Temperature Resistant Adhesive

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin

PCB Ink

Coating

Other

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

