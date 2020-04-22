Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Global Analysis by Top Players like Siemens Healthcare, Cubresa, Cigna, ALCEN

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a diagnostic technique used for examination of metabolic activity of the tissue inside the body with the help of a radiotracer which is administered intravenously. These scanners consist of sensitive detector, which capture gamma rays emissions from the body and create 3D images of the tracer concentrations within the body.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as technological advancements, advantages such as more storage capacity, increased efficiency with respect to reduction in scanning time, growing availability of value based and technologically developed PET machines. Nevertheless, low supply of radiopharmaceuticals is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Leading Players Influencing the Market:-

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Hitachi, Ltd

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

S and ers Medical Products, Inc

Cubresa Inc.

Cigna

ALCEN

Concordmedical

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on product type the market is segmented into Full-ring PET scanner, Partial-ring PET scanner. Based on Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market in these regions.

