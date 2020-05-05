Positive Displacement Pumps Market Regional Data Analysis 2016-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Positive Displacement Pumps market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Positive Displacement Pumps market.

key players in the positive displacement pumps market is the popular trend in the oil & gas industry

We have observed two trends associated with the oil & gas industry. Firstly, it has been noted that end users, particularly oil & gas companies are indulging in long-term tie-ups with positive displacement pump companies across the globe. For instance, U.S based Weir Group PLC has entered into a long-term tie-up with Canada based oil & gas company Canyon Services Group after the latter recognised its operating milestone of 1000 hours of pumping time.

The second trend that we have noted is the association of positive displacement pumps companies with EPC and project management consulting firms for large scale oil & gas projects. EPC and project management consulting firms play a vital role in implementing turnkey projects related to energy (oil & gas) and utilities. In this scenario, positive displacement pumps manufacturers form associations with EPC and project management consulting firms to enlist themselves as preferred product vendors for such turnkey projects.

Oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth in the North America positive displacement pumps market

The oil & gas application segment is projected to be valued at more than US$ 160 Mn in North America in 2017. In the Western Europe positive displacement pumps market, energy (oil & gas) is likely to remain one of the leading segments by application. Mergers and acquisitions by major companies and development of energy efficient pumps are two important factors that are creating a positive impact on the oil & gas application segment in Western Europe. In Latin America, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. The oil & gas segment is likely to witness a healthy growth in the global positive displacement pumps market during the period of assessment.

With increasing projects in the field of oil & gas in countries such as Colombia, Venezuela etc., pump manufacturers are focussing on meeting customer requirements by offering product variants with technical assistance and value-added services to achieve maximum market presence in the Latin America market. In a similar manner, the oil & gas segment is also showing a positive impact on the positive displacement pumps market in Eastern Europe. The oil & gas sector has been a major driver of revenue in the Eastern European economy, particularly in Russia. The increasing scope of shale and natural gas exploration activities in the country has attracted several international manufacturers to explore business opportunities.

Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Positive Displacement Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Positive Displacement Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

