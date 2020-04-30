Portable Wi-Fi Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value and Volume), Trends 2029

Portable Wi-Fi is a device that uses a SIM card to connect to internet instead of being attached to a LAN cable. So a portable Wi-Fi allows to set up a private internet connection, on at least 10 devices including laptops, game consoles, phones, cameras, iPads, tablets and others. The portable Wi-Fi devices are available in two variants that is locked portable Wi-Fi and unlocked portable Wi-Fi. Some companies offer only locked portable Wi-Fi, which means user can use only that companies’ SIM card inside. Whereas the unlocked portable Wi-Fi allows user to use other companies’ SIM while travelling.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6470

Nowadays, all the countries support 4G, thus portable Wi-Fi are able to provide decent internet speeds. Some portable Wi-Fi devices also supports 4G+ download speeds, while some portable Wi-Fi devices are available in pocket sizes and some devices give more standby hours. Thus users can select portable Wi-Fi as per their requirement from wide range of variants available in the market. The portable Wi-Fi are ideal to use in situations when there are no free Wi-Fi connections available. In addition by using portable Wi-Fi the user can also get safe from the hackers that prey on open Wi-Fi connections. Moreover, most of the offices worldwide are put to lockdown to reduce the spread of corona virus, which ultimately increased the demand for new internet connections, portable Wi-Fi and dongles, as they are expected to work from home.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for internet connections through Wi-Fi network equipment, fixed line network or portable Wi-Fi has also seen a tremendous increase owing to the large number of professional working from home due to pandemic COVID-19. The global market for WiFi modules is estimated to be around US$ 5.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow by more than US$ 12 Billion by 2024. However, the demand for portable WiFi devices surged during the period Q4-2019 to Q1-2020, as large set of professionals were working from home. According to the estimates, there are around 640 million mobile broadband users in India accessing internet through dongle or a 4G smartphone and other such devices. In addition to that, India also has 17 million home fixed line broadband users and 19 million fixed line broadband users which comprises of offices and enterprises. Thus to reduce the economic burden caused due to COVID-19 pandemic and to help with constant internet usage many internet service providers have boosted speeds, cancelled data overage fees, as well as made Wi-Fi hotspots available. Moreover, amid the lockdowns, there has been 75% increase for online gaming, 12% increase in video streaming and 34% increase for VPN usage, all of such activities demand continuous internet connection.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6470

Portable Wi-Fi Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in Adoption of Portable Wi-Fi across Different Industries Is a Major Factor Driving Growth of the Market

Most of the industries including education, retail, healthcare, hospitality and others have started adopting portable Wi-Fi to offer efficient services to their customers. The demand for uninterrupted connectivity is increasing in the hospitality sector, thus there is an upsurge in demand of portable Wi-Fi to provide outdoor and indoor Wi-Fi connectivity to their customers. The businesses across different industry verticals are also using portable Wi-Fi to connect business colleagues to secure connection and get online affordably. Hence there is an increase in demand of portable Wi-Fi from small offices, home offices and other SMEs, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Authenticating To Portable Wi-Fi Is Hindering Growth of the Market

Before anyone can access the internet connection through portable Wi-Fi, there is a particular process to be followed for authentication. Most of the publicly deployed portable Wi-Fi hotspots do not provide access to unknown users owing to the privacy issues and security concerns. Thus repetitive authentication process at different publicly deployed portable Wi-Fi creates a hurdle for users to access, which is a significant factor restraining growth of the market.

Portable Wi-Fi Market: Segmentation

The portable Wi-Fi market can be segmented on the basis of component, industry, and region.

The portable Wi-Fi market segmentation by component:

Hardware

Software

Services

The portable Wi-Fi market segmentation by industry:

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Others

Portable Wi-Fi Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants in the global portable Wi-Fi market identified across the value chain include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NETGEAR, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., WorldSIM, Belkin International, Inc., Novatel Wireless, Inc. Internet on the Go, D-Link Corporation, Karma Mobility, Inc., and others.

Following are some key strategies and developments in the global portable Wi-Fi market:

In November 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., launched 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, a portable 5G modem which offers connection speed of up-to 1.56 Gbps and internet speed of 867 Mbps.

Portable Wi-Fi Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is holding the dominant position in the portable Wi-Fi market, as the region has been strongly investing in R&D technologies, and is being backed by well-established and sustainable economies, there by contributing to development of new advanced technologies. Moreover Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of LTE (long term evolution) services, smartphone penetration and expanding internet users in this region.

The Portable Wi-Fi market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Portable Wi-Fi Market Segments

Portable Wi-Fi Market Dynamics

Portable Wi-Fi Market Size

Supply & Demand Analysis

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Technology Landscape

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent Portable Wi-Fi market

Changing Portable Wi-Fi market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Portable Wi-FiMarket

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Get Discount on Latest Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6470

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050