Portable Lights Market 2020 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2020-2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Lights Market Research Report: Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning

Global Portable Lights Market Segmentation by Product: Flashlights, Headlamps, Area Lights/Lanterns, Bicycle Lights, Others

Global Portable Lights Market Segmentation by Application: Outdoor, Industrial, Residential, Others

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Portable Lights market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Portable Lights market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Portable Lights market?

How will the global Portable Lights market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Portable Lights market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Lights Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Portable Lights Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flashlights

1.4.3 Headlamps

1.4.4 Area Lights/Lanterns

1.4.5 Bicycle Lights

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Outdoor

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Residential

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Lights Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Lights Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable Lights Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable Lights Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable Lights Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Lights Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Lights Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Portable Lights Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Portable Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Portable Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Portable Lights Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Portable Lights Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Portable Lights Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Portable Lights Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Portable Lights Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Portable Lights Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Lights Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Lights Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Portable Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Portable Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Portable Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Lights Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Lights Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Lights Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Portable Lights Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Portable Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Portable Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Portable Lights Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Portable Lights Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Portable Lights Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Portable Lights Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Lights by Country

6.1.1 North America Portable Lights Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Portable Lights Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Lights by Country

7.1.1 Europe Portable Lights Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Portable Lights Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Lights by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Lights Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Lights Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Lights by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Portable Lights Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Portable Lights Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Maglite

11.1.1 Maglite Corporation Information

11.1.2 Maglite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Maglite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Maglite Portable Lights Products Offered

11.1.5 Maglite Recent Development

11.2 Kang Mingsheng

11.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kang Mingsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lights Products Offered

11.2.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development

11.3 Energizer

11.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information

11.3.2 Energizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Energizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Energizer Portable Lights Products Offered

11.3.5 Energizer Recent Development

11.4 Ledlenser

11.4.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ledlenser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Ledlenser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ledlenser Portable Lights Products Offered

11.4.5 Ledlenser Recent Development

11.5 KENNEDE

11.5.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information

11.5.2 KENNEDE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 KENNEDE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 KENNEDE Portable Lights Products Offered

11.5.5 KENNEDE Recent Development

11.6 DP Lighting

11.6.1 DP Lighting Corporation Information

11.6.2 DP Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 DP Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DP Lighting Portable Lights Products Offered

11.6.5 DP Lighting Recent Development

11.7 Taigeer

11.7.1 Taigeer Corporation Information

11.7.2 Taigeer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Taigeer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Taigeer Portable Lights Products Offered

11.7.5 Taigeer Recent Development

11.8 Ocean’s King

11.8.1 Ocean’s King Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ocean’s King Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Ocean’s King Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Products Offered

11.8.5 Ocean’s King Recent Development

11.9 SureFire

11.9.1 SureFire Corporation Information

11.9.2 SureFire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 SureFire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SureFire Portable Lights Products Offered

11.9.5 SureFire Recent Development

11.10 Dorcy

11.10.1 Dorcy Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dorcy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Dorcy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Dorcy Portable Lights Products Offered

11.10.5 Dorcy Recent Development

11.12 Nitecore

11.12.1 Nitecore Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nitecore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Nitecore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nitecore Products Offered

11.12.5 Nitecore Recent Development

11.13 Jiage

11.13.1 Jiage Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Jiage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiage Products Offered

11.13.5 Jiage Recent Development

11.14 Petzl

11.14.1 Petzl Corporation Information

11.14.2 Petzl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Petzl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Petzl Products Offered

11.14.5 Petzl Recent Development

11.15 Nextorch

11.15.1 Nextorch Corporation Information

11.15.2 Nextorch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Nextorch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Nextorch Products Offered

11.15.5 Nextorch Recent Development

11.16 Fenix

11.16.1 Fenix Corporation Information

11.16.2 Fenix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Fenix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Fenix Products Offered

11.16.5 Fenix Recent Development

11.17 Pelican

11.17.1 Pelican Corporation Information

11.17.2 Pelican Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Pelican Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Pelican Products Offered

11.17.5 Pelican Recent Development

11.18 Twoboys

11.18.1 Twoboys Corporation Information

11.18.2 Twoboys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Twoboys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Twoboys Products Offered

11.18.5 Twoboys Recent Development

11.19 Olight

11.19.1 Olight Corporation Information

11.19.2 Olight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Olight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Olight Products Offered

11.19.5 Olight Recent Development

11.20 Streamlight

11.20.1 Streamlight Corporation Information

11.20.2 Streamlight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Streamlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Streamlight Products Offered

11.20.5 Streamlight Recent Development

11.21 Princeton

11.21.1 Princeton Corporation Information

11.21.2 Princeton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Princeton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Princeton Products Offered

11.21.5 Princeton Recent Development

11.22 Wolf Eyes

11.22.1 Wolf Eyes Corporation Information

11.22.2 Wolf Eyes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Wolf Eyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Wolf Eyes Products Offered

11.22.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Development

11.23 Browning

11.23.1 Browning Corporation Information

11.23.2 Browning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Browning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Browning Products Offered

11.23.5 Browning Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Portable Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Portable Lights Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Portable Lights Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Portable Lights Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Portable Lights Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Portable Lights Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Portable Lights Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Portable Lights Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Portable Lights Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Portable Lights Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Portable Lights Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Portable Lights Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Portable Lights Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Portable Lights Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Portable Lights Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Portable Lights Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Lights Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Lights Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

