Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2015 to 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) which acts as a building block for nanocomposites owing to their nano size, high symmetry, and three dimensional figure. POSS, unlike other nanoparticles are easily dispersed in a wide range of polymer matrices which can be done by modifying chemical structure of POSS molecule for their compatibility with the specific polymer resin. POSS compounds give better mechanical stability, electrical and optical properties with an organic matrix. They are widely used in the production of electronic products, LEDs and antimicrobial coatings.

The market for POSS is experiencing noticeable growth as transparent, conductive engineering thermoplastic nanocomposites are finding immediate applications in a wide range of high-tech products. These applications include antistatic and shielding plastics for displays, computers, electronic packaging, business equipment products, and aircraft canopies.

Growth of the electronic industry has been one of the major factors driving POSS market, with their increasing use as organic light emitting diodes (OLED). In addition, growing consumption of coatings has also contributed to the demand of POSS as antimicrobial coating. Moreover, growing demand for nanocomposites as filler nano materials in films and coatings is expected to fuel the demand for POSS over the next few years. Increasing application scope of POSS in building & construction has also been one of the major factors contributing to growth of the market.

However, growing concerns over several health hazards associated with the production of POSS is expected to hinder the market growth. Increasing use of POSS as silica coatings for application in environmental protection, and for application as an interlayer dielectric for integrated circuits is expected to open new avenues for the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for POSS majorly due to the presence of the telecommunication, computer and electronic industry.

