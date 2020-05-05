Police Modernization And First Responders Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2022

Europe’s 2.55 million police officers and 820,000 1st responders are facing ISIS terror attacks and threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.8 million migrants (UN data) with far greater complexity than ever before.

Germany’s police forces and other 1st responders (which include only 9% of the European police officers and 1st responders) are forecast by 2020 to procure 22% of the continent’s market for police and 1st responder’s related goods and services. The European police forces challenges were best stated in March 2016 by Mr. E. Walter, Chairman of the German Federal Police (DPoIG): “Germany’s police (is) the first and last line of defense and response to any terror attack; they’re simply not equipped for the challenge. Where we are not prepared is with the policeman on the street; normally the first to confront terrorists. (For example) we need modern weapons. We need armed helmets against shooting by a Kalashnikov. We have very old weapons in the German police force. The machine guns are the machine pistol MP5 it is about 50 years old“.

Present European police agencies’ capabilities simply can’t meet Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis challenges. Following the Paris and Brussels terror attacks a major overhaul of the European police forces infrastructure and funding is already in progress.

The “European Police Modernization & First Responders Markets – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 terror attacks shook the European police agencies, governments and public unlike any other recent homegrown or ISIS-Da’esh-inspired terrorist attacks since they were complex and well-planned.

Western Europe, the largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $22 trillion (vs. the U.S. $17.5 trillion), can invest “whatever it takes” in its police forces to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terrorism and immigration.

The Western European police forces are ill equipped to counter 21st century terrorists who use cutting edge encrypted communication, conduct remarkable pre-attack intelligence by jihadists who have been trained by ISIS ex-Iraqi military officers on planning and conducting modern day guerrilla warfare, and use modern weapons.

Europol estimates that up to 11,000 European jihadists (5000 in Western Europe and 6000 in Eastern Europe) have returned to Europe after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

The European Police Office (EUROPOL) estimates that there are 4 million unregistered illegal firearms in the Balkans, and over 30,000 military-grade weapons from the former Yugoslavia in circulation in Western Europe.

The Law Enforcement, Police modernization & 1st Responder industry faces a considerable challenge in seeking to provide the necessary solutions to current and future threats. At the same time, this challenge presents immense opportunities for the defense and security industries able to deliver effective functions, integrate systems and maximize security and productivity per $ invested.

The EU and the rest of the European police & 1st responders’ market for products and services are served by local defense and security companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and other decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

With 185 pages, 21 tables and 32 figures, the “European Police Modernization & First Responders Markets – 2016-2022” report covers 12 countries and regions and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

F. The supplementary (*) "Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition" report also provides a May 2016 updated extensive data (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety vendors

