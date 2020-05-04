Physiotherapy Equipment Market Is Estimated To Translate To A Revenue Of US$23,750.9 Mn By 2022 According To Forecast

A newly compiled business publication at the headquarters of Persistence Market Research (PMR) has detected that the shares in the global physiotherapy equipment market is primarily consolidated among a small pool of prominent players who have a presence in several countries.

Strength of Supply Chain and Brand Name Determining Market Leader

In terms of international presence, Enraf-Nonius B.V is a highly reputed company as it has operations in over 100 countries. DJO Global, with a presence in over 50 countries, provides hysiotherapy equipment such as Intelect TranSport ultrasound, Intelect TENS Basic, Vectra Genysis therapy system, Vectra Genysis ultra applicator, and Intelect Legend combination.

EMS Physio Ltd. is another key player in the global physiotherapy equipment market, offering products such as therapeutic ultrasound units, shortwave diathermy products, electrical stimulators, low-level laser therapy devices, and EMG equipment. Dynatronics Corporation, with presence in over 30 countries, markets electrotherapy products, thermal therapy products, therapeutic ultrasound products, and iontophoresis products.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Reach US$ 23.0 Bn by 2025

As per the projections of this report, the demand in the global physiotherapy equipment market will multiply at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Revenue-wise, the opportunities in the global physiotherapy equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$23,750.9 mn by the end of 2022.

Based on product type, the analyst of the PMR report has segmented the physiotherapy equipment market into equipment, accessories, and others. While the equipment segment has been further sub-segmented into continuous passive motion, hydrotherapy, electric stimulation, cryotherapy, heat therapy, ultrasound, and therapeutic exercises, the accessories have been divided into orthoses and others.

End user bifurcation of the market has been done into clinics, hospitals, and others. Application-wise, the market for physiotherapy equipment has been categorized into musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and pulmonary, neurology, and pediatrics.

Geographically, North America has been highlighted as the region with maximum opportunities, although vastly populated emerging economies of India and China are expected to turn Asia Pacific into a highly lucrative region towards the end of the forecast period.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurological Diseases Driving Demand

While the escalating percentage of geriatrics in the world’s population is the primary driver of the market for physiotherapy equipment, recent technological advancements have also given strong impetus to the market. These advancements have exponentially improved the care that can be provided by these equipment.

In addition to that, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high incidences of sports injuries, growing awareness regarding therapeutic applications of physical therapy, and strengthening prevalence of obesity are some of the other factors augmenting the demand for physiotherapy equipment market. Physiotherapy offers a wide range of therapies for cardiovascular and neurological disorders.

In cardiovascular diseases, physical therapy assists in clearing lung secretions in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis. In addition, physiotherapy is also useful in the treatment of heart attack, pulmonary disorders, and patient rehabilitation post coronary bypass surgery. In neurological disorders, also known as neurological physiotherapy, these equipment help in rehabilitation programs and improve patient’s ability to undertake daily activities. On the other hand,