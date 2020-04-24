Physical Identity and Access Management Market 2027 Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers AlertEnterprise, HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, IDCUBE Identification Systems, Micro Focus, Access Security, Bitium, Fischer International Identity, IDaptive, Identity Automation, OneLogin

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) is user provisioning and access management solution, which ensures every physical identity across an organization has the right access to the right areas at the right time. As on nowadays, organizations want to maintain authenticity, smooth data sharing, and to avoid fraud and unauthorized access in their systems and this demands is giving rise to the Physical Identity and Access Management Market. Rising need for Physical identification, authentication, and access management is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Physical Identity and Access Management. Furthermore, increasing in order to safeguard the system from outside threats, such as unauthorized users then Increase in technology and product developments, compliance mandates from government, and management of massive on-site visitors and contractors are accelerating the importance of secure access throughout the organization, which in turn is expected will generate colossal demand of Physical Identity and Access Management market.

The “Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Physical Identity and Access Management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Physical Identity and Access Management market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Physical Identity and Access Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Physical Identity and Access Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. AlertEnterprise

2. HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB

3. IDCUBE Identification Systems (P) Ltd.

4. Micro Focus

5. Access Security Corporation

6. Bitium, Inc.

7. Fischer International Identity, LLC.

8. IDaptive, LLC.

9. Identity Automation

10. OneLogin, Inc.

The global Physical Identity and Access Management market is segmented on the basis of Offering Type and Vertical. Based on Offering Type, the market is segmented into Software Market and Services Market. On the basis of the Vertical the market is segmented into Airport, Utilities, Government, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Transportation and Logistics, Defense & Security and Others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Physical Identity and Access Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Physical Identity and Access Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Physical Identity and Access Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Physical Identity and Access Management market in these regions.

