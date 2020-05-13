Photonics Market Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Photonics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global photonics market size was valued at almost USD 597 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 921 billion by 2025.

The global photonics market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient products and the growing use of photonic products in several applications. The Asia Pacific region is the largest regional photonics market. Within the region, China is the largest photonics market, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India. The Asia Pacific region is driven by the consumer electronics, BFSI, retail, transportation, healthcare, and sports and entertainment industries; as a result, providing lucrative opportunities for the key players of the photonics market. The rising construction activities are supporting the market for photonics significantly.

Schott AG and Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) are the major companies in the global photonics industry. In February 2020, Schott, the pioneer of optical glass, announced at the Photonics West 2020 that it has entered into a strategic partnership with WaveOptics, a leading manufacturer and designer of diffractive waveguides for Augmented Reality devices, where WaveOptics will exclusively use Schott’s RealView, one of the most advanced high index glass, for its next-generation technology.

Market Analysis by Type:

LED Lasers, Detectors, and Sensors and Imaging Devices Optical Communication Systems and Components Consumer Electronics and Devices Others

Based on its types, the photonics market can be divided into LED, lasers, detectors, and sensors and imaging devices, optical communication systems and components, and consumer electronics and devices, among others.

Market Analysis by Application:

Surveying and Detection Production Technology Data Communication Image Capture and Display Medical Technology Lighting Others

Photonics finds its application in surveying and detection, production technology, data communication, image capture and display, medical technology, and lighting, among others.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Building and Construction Media, Broadcasting and Telecommunication Consumer and Business Automation Medical Security and Defence Industrial Others

On the basis of end use, the market is divided into building and construction, media, broadcasting, and telecommunication, consumer and business automation, medical, security and defence, and industrial, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global photonics market is driven by the increasing application of the product in silicone-based photonics. The hybrid silicon lasers are used within telecommunications and data centres, further benefiting the centre with the luminous properties of III-V semiconductor materials, thus, enhancing the overall photonics market. The technological advancement within light-based technologies is stimulating a new wave of innovation by providing sustainable solutions to the global problems, further aiding the photonics market growth. Multiple initiatives like 5G public-private partnership (PPP) and the Future Hyper-connected sociality within the Horizon 2020 EU Research and innovation program are estimated to accelerate the data communication technology segment of the photonics market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global photonics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, end-uses, and regional markets of photonics. It analyses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Schott AG Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.(TYO: 6965) Nikon Corporation(TYO: 7731) Hoya Corporation(TYO: 7741) Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) OHARA (TYO: 5218) Intel Corp.(NASDAQ: INTC) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

