Phenomenal Growth In Home Health Hub Market Year 2020-2027 Worldwide Analysis by OnKöl, Insung Information, Ideal Life, iHealth Labs, Honeywell

A home health hub comprises a wide range of health data of patients from the point of care that includes vital signs, weight, heart rates, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms. The data can be transmitted to skilled health professionals in facilities such as hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, centralized off-site case management programs, and monitoring centers

Home Health Hub Market is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the rising preference for home monitoring devices and better health outcomes and reduced costs. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global home health hub market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global Home health hub market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,008.30 Mn in 2027 from US$ 188.73 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2019-2027.

The leading companies are-

OnKöl Insung Information Co, Ltd. Ideal Life Inc. iHealth Labs Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Vivify Health, Inc. Capsule Technologies Inc. (Formally: QUALCOMM LIFE, INC.) MedM Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Cisco Systems, Inc.

Global Home health hub Market – By Product & Service

Standalone Hubs

Smartphone-Based Hubs

Services



Global Home health hub Market – By Type of Patients Monitoring

High-Acuity Patient Monitoring

Moderate-Acuity Patient Monitoring

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring



Global Home health hub Market – By End User

Hospitals

Healthcare Payers

Home Care Agencies

Strategic Insights

Several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, product launches, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of home health hub. For instance, in June 2017, Honeywell International Inc. launched its product LifeStream 5.2 which is the latest version. It has been approved by the FDA for used as a telehealth software.

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



