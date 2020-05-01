Phenol Market Report Till 2025 : Global Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis & Forecast : Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Phenol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global phenol market reached a volume of around 13.4 million tons in 2019. The phenol market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach 16 million tons by 2025.

The global phenol market is being driven by its extensive use in the production of bisphenol A, which accounts for 48% of the end-uses of phenol, globally. Bisphenol A is used to manufacture epoxy resins which further find applications in automobiles, paints and coating, mouldings, electrical appliances, and other industries. In 2017, the Asia Pacific dominated the global phenol market, accounting for about 40% of the global share and China was the leading importer of phenol in the world. The other significant markets for the product are Europe and the United States.

The INEOS Phenol is one of the key players in the global phenol market. With an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 4 million tonnes per annum, INEOS Phenol serves as the world’s largest producer of phenol and acetone. The company also produces alphamethylstyrene and cumene, used as a feedstock for phenol/acetone manufacturing process. In July 2019, INEOS Phenol announced that it is building a world scale cumene unit in Marl Germany, expected to be completed by 2021. This new cumene plant, having a capacity of 750,000 tonnes, will support future customer demand for phenol and acetone by improving the supply of raw material to the INEOS phenol and acetone plants located in Gladbeck and Antwerp. With the increase in production capacity for cumene, the company will aid other phenol producers as well by fulfilling the global cumene demand, further aiding the global phenol market.

The growing environmental concern is further influencing the manufacturers to focus on sustainable product development. Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SOLVY) is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, providing everyday solutions and a wide range of products. The company has integrated the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their growth strategy, further promoting circular economy. Such steps by the leading manufacturers of phenol are further expected to aid the phenol market globally.

Market breakup by End-use:

Bisphenol A (BPA) Phenolic Resins Caprolactam Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific Europe US

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing automobile industry is aiding the global phenol industry as phenol and phenol derivatives are used in tyres, coatings, adhesive, and high-performance rubber product. As epoxies find applications in circuit boards, the expanding electronics industry, especially in the emerging regions, is driving the phenol market globally. Increasing urbanisation, changing lifestyle, and the rise in disposable incomes have resulted in the growth of infrastructure activities, especially in developing nations like India and China, providing further impetus to the market. The rising demand for phenol derivatives like polycarbonate and epoxy resins is further aiding the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the global phenol market, providing an insight into the end-uses and regional markets of the product for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of phenol. The global trade data analysis has also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ineos Phenol Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS: MITUF) Cepsa Quimica Kumho P & B Chemicals LG Chemicals (KRX: 051910)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

