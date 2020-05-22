Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Reach a Value of USD 9.8 Billion by 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the global pharmaceutical excipients market reached a value of USD 7.6 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a value of USD 9.8 billion by 2025.

Europe is the leading market in the global pharmaceutical excipients market, driven by the large presence of pharmaceutical key players having, who have extensive production capacities, thus, high consumption rates of excipients. The rising demand for superior pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, and generics have led to accelerated growth in the pharmaceutical excipients industry over the forecast period.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) and BASF SE (ETR: BAS) are some of the leading companies in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. In August 2017, BASF SE inaugurated the opening of its pharma technical lab at its Innovation Campus Asia Pacific, which is situated in Navi Mumbai, India. The facility is called “BASF Pharma Solutions Lab” and caters to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical market in South Asia, particularly generic drug manufacturing, which holds the largest share of the sector in India. Such developments by the key players are expected to push the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Product:

Organic Chemicals Inorganic Chemicals

The pharmaceutical excipients market, on the basis of product, is divided into organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals, among others.

Organic Chemicals

Oleochemicals Carbohydrates Petrochemicals Proteins Others

Organic chemicals are further divided into oleochemicals, carbohydrates, petrochemicals, and proteins, among others.

Inorganic Chemicals

Calcium Phosphate Metal Oxides Halites Calcium Carbonate Calcium Sulphate Others

Inorganic chemicals are further divided into calcium phosphate, metal oxides, halites, calcium carbonate, and calcium sulphate, among others.

Market Analysis by Functionality:

Fillers & Diluents Suspending & Viscosity Agents Coating Agents Binders Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners Disintegrants Colourants Lubricants & Glidants Preservatives Emulsifying Agents Others

On the basis of functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers and diluents, suspending and viscosity agents, coating agents, binders, flavouring agents and sweeteners, disintegrants, colourants, lubricants and glidants, preservatives, and emulsifying agents, among others.

Market Analysis by Formulation:

Oral Formulations Topical Formulations Parenteral Formulations Others

The market is categorised on the basis of the formulation into oral formulations, topical formulations, and parenteral formulations, among others.

Oral Formulations

Tablets Capsules Liquid Formulations

The oral formulations are further divided into tablets, capsules, and liquid formulations.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is driven by the rapidly increasing pharmaceutical industry, along with the advances in functional excipients. The rising use of orphan drugs and the growing use of biopharmaceuticals are further aiding the market growth. With the introduction of multifunctional excipients, the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing is shifting towards the emerging markets, further enhancing the market growth. Also, the rising biosimilar sector is providing significant growth opportunities in the market for pharmaceutical excipients.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global pharmaceutical excipients market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product, functionality, formulation, and regional markets of the global pharmaceutical excipients. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. The report assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Roquette Frères, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Kerry Group PLC, Croda International, Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG, among others, are the key players in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Dupont De Nemours, Inc..(NYSE: CTA-A)

Roquette Frères.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc..(NYSE: ASH)

Evonik Industries AG.(ETR: EVK)

BASF SE.(ETR: BAS)

Kerry Group PLC..(LON: KYGA)

Croda International.(LON: CRDA)

Associated British Foods PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Innophos Holdings Inc.

WACKER Chemie AG

Others

