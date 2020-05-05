Pesticide Residue Testing Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market

By Technology (High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), LC-MS/GC-MS,Gas Chromatography), By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Hazards of Pesticides), By Class (Organophosphates, Organochlorines.Others), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rets of World), By food tested (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Poultry).

View Source Of Related Reports:

Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Oilseed Processing Market

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market

Nematicides Market

Metal Chelates Market

Medicated Feed Additives Market

Meat Processing Equipment Market

Kombucha Market

Insecticides Market

Market Overview:

The Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market was valued at USD 440 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1910 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Pesticide residue remain on the food after they are sprayed on the food crops. This happens when they are treated in areas close to pesticides like farms and lawns. Most of the times consumers are very much exposed to these residues. Many chemicals can be found in the food chain and their presence is confirmed in products like fish, poultry and meat. Overuse of pesticides in food products can create major health concerns for all consumers.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059075

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Better testing technology.

1.2 International trading of food products.

1.3 Implementing strict food safety rules.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about rules among food manufacturers.

2.2 Lack of resources in developing countries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Type, Class, Food tested and Region.

1. By Technology :

1.1 High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

1.2 LC-MS/GC-MS

1.3 Gas Chromatography

1.4 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Herbicides

2.2 Fungicides

2.3 Insecticides

2.4 Hazards of Pesticides

2.4.1 Impact on Environment

2.4.2 Impact on Human Life

2.5 Other Pesticides

3. By Class:

3.1 Organophosphates

3.2 Organochlorines

3.3 Organonitrogens& Carbamates

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

5. By Food tested:

5.1 Dairy Products

5.2 Meat & Poultry

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Processed Food

5.5 Cereals, Grains & Pulses

5.6 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eurofins Scientific Se

2. Bureau Veritas S.A.

3. Intertek Group PLC

4. SGS S.A

5. Silliker, Inc.

6. Asurequality Ltd

7. ALS Limited

8. SCS Global Services

9. Symbio Laboratories

10. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059075

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.