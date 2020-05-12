Personal Care Ingredients Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Personal care ingredients Market. The report analyzes the personal care ingredients market By Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others), By Application (Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Rest of the world). The repot assesses the personal care ingredients market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Analysis By Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Application (Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, others), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, ROW)”, the global personal care ingredients market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.27% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Emollients and Surfactants witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period due to rapidly increasing youth population, growing working women population and enhanced demand for personal care products by men and rising per capita income. During 2018-23, personal care ingredients Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surge in the growing investment by major personal care and cosmetic manufacturers in retail outlets and innovating the products, rising per capita income, expanding economy and increasing young population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global personal care ingredients market in 2018.

The report titled “Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Analysis By Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Application (Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, others), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, ROW)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Personal Care ingredients Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Personal Care ingredients market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Personal Care Ingredients – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others

• Analysis By Application – Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Personal Care Ingredients – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others

• Analysis By Application – Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Personal Care Ingredients – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Emollients, Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Others

• Analysis By Application – Skin care, Hair care, Oral Care, Toiletries, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis – Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

