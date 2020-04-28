Perfusion Systems Market Comprehensive research on Size, Growing factors with Top Key Players Merck KGaA, Ala Scientific Instruments Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic

According to new study title as “Perfusion Systems Market” is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players:-

REPLIGEN CORPORATION Merck KGaA Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc. XVIVO Perfusion Medtronic XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) TERUMO CORPORATION Getinge AB Harvard Bioscience OrganOx

Significant Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries is driving the market for perfusion systems over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific perfusion systems market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on perfusion systems. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

PERFUSION SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

By Component

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global perfusion systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: XVIVO Perfusion has submitted the Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the XPS with STEEN Solution to the FDA.

2019: Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, specially designed for rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize production of therapeutic antibodies.

2018: Spectrum Medical announced acquisition of the second exclusive licensing agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group on behalf of UC Regents. The license is in association of the intellectual property that supports clinical applications requiring Extracorporeal Circulation.

