Perfume Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast by Expert Market Research

Perfume which was earlier considered to be a trivial commodity, has now turned into an everyday personal grooming product. It provides pleasant smell which adds to one’s personality and boosts confidence.

Get a Free Sample Report– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=42

Perfume also offers aromatherapeutic benefits such as relieving stress, easing out mind and increasing energy levels. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global perfume market reached a value of US$ 37.4 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 46.7 Billion by 2025.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/perfume-market

Over the past few years, the market for perfumes has witnessed several changes with increasing competition and fluctuating consumers’ preferences. Consumers have become extra conscious about their personal appearance and grooming in order to fit in today’s society. This has led to the trend of a higher spending on products like perfumes which enhances one’s personality. A high demand for premium perfumes with exotic and unique fragrances has also been observed. Further, manufacturers are venturing into the use of natural and renewable ingredients in order to reach a wide consumer base. Keeping in mind the convenience, the packaging methods of perfumes have also improved as they are now available in the form of rollerballs, travel sprays, etc. Increasing global population, rising urbanisation rates, aggressive marketing by manufacturers and a growing demand from emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific are some of the other forces that have broadened the growth aspects of the global perfume market.

Key findings from the report:

The two different types of perfumes are premium products and mass products. Premium products dominated the market with a share of more than a half of the global perfume market in 2019. Region-wise, North America represented the biggest market for perfumes in 2019. Some of the other major markets include South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Some of the key players operating in the global perfume market are Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA, Chanel S.A., Coty Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, L’Oréal, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and others. These players are coming up with new and different fragrances along with convenient packaging methods so as to meet consumers’ fluctuating demands.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global perfume market according to type, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type:

Premium Products Mass Products

Market breakup by Region:

North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) Natura Cosmeticos SA (BVMF: NATU3) Chanel S.A. Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton L’Oréal The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Procter & Gamble Company

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hair-care-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lip-care-product-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com