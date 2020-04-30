Pediatric Ultrasound Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2022

An ultrasound system uses high-pitched sound waves to visualize the internal structures of the body. Ultrasound systems find application in various clinical areas one of which is cardiology. A combination of ultrasound and Doppler imaging is used to study the heart’s anatomy and function in children. This test uses ultrasound waves that create different images of the heart, which the pediatric cardiologist further analyzes, to interpret the physiological condition of the heart.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012822

Children of all ages, including fetuses and newborns, to adolescents can undergo this test. Ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics, are some of its major advancements.

Some of the key players of Pediatric Ultrasound Market:

Analogic Corporation,Esaote SpA,Fujifilm Corporation,General Electric Company,Hitachi, Ltd.,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Mindray Medical International Limited,Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.,Siemens Healthcare,Toshiba Corporation

Moreover, an ultrasound scan is generally preferred for children as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiations harming the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. Conversely, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor restraining the market growth. The global pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology was $252 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $332 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2016 to 2022

The pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology has flourished due to a large number of technological advancements in the industry, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of congenital and acquired heart diseases (such as cardiomyopathy, rheumatic fever, kawasaki disease, and infective endocarditis) and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics.

The market has become mature in developed regions. However, the growth in these regions is primarily due to the technological innovations in the ultrasound industry to develop more portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care settings. However, the pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

World pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is segmented based on age group and region. Based on age group, the market divides into segments such as, newborns (0-4 weeks), infants (4 weeks to 1 year), toddlers (1-3 years), preschoolers (4-6 years), school-aged children (6-13 years), and adolescents (13-19 years). In 2015, newborns and adolescents segments generated highest revenue, together accounting for about half of the total market share.

The use of ultrasound devices for cardiology examinations is continuously increasing for adolescents, which makes it the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in the prevalence of high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity among adolescents, which ultimately leads to cardiac disorders. Geographically, the market divides into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012822

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pediatric Ultrasound market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Size

2.2 Pediatric Ultrasound Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pediatric Ultrasound Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pediatric Ultrasound Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pediatric Ultrasound Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Revenue by Product

4.3 Pediatric Ultrasound Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.