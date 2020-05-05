Peanut Butter Market Report till 2020-2025 | Industry Growth & Analysis by Expert Market Research

Peanut butter is primarily prepared from ground dry roasted peanuts. It is highly nutritious as it contains low calories and higher levels of proteins in comparison to other spreads, which makes it a healthy substitute for milk butter. Peanut butter offers various health benefits as it helps to improve heart health, prevent gallstones, reduce the risk of diabetes and serves as an energy booster. It also assists in weight loss by acting as a hunger suppressant. Owing to these benefits, it is widely used as a spread as well as in savoury sauces, smoothies, breakfast foods and numerous bakery products. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, global peanut butter market reached sales worth US$ 3.71 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach revenues worth US$ 5.30 Billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=50&flag=B

The global peanut butter market is currently gaining impetus due to a number of factors. Rising health consciousness among the consumers has resulted in the growing demand for low-calorie and healthy food products, which in turn, is bolstering the global demand for peanut butter. Some of the other factors such as increasing population, rising disposable incomes, shift towards the intake of convenient and ready-to-eat foods and growing demand from emerging markets are also contributing towards the growth of the global market for peanut butter.

Read Full Report & Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peanut-butter-market

Market breakup by Type:

Creamy Crunchy/Chunky Old Fashioned/Natural Reduced Fat Honey Roasted

Market breakup by Region:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe South America The Middle East and Africa

Top Players:

Hersheys Hormel Foods JM Smucker Co ConAgra Foods Inc. Sonya Foods

Key findings from the report:

Different types of peanut butter available in the market are creamy, crunchy/chunky, old fashioned/natural, reduced fat and honey roasted. In 2018, Creamy Butter was the most preferred type and accounted for the majority of the total global consumption. Creamy butter was followed by runchy/chunky peanut butter, old fashioned/natural peanut butter. Region-wise, North America dominated the peanut butter market. Other key as well as emerging markets include Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Some of the key players operating in the global peanut butter market include Hersheys, Hormel Foods, JM Smucker Co, ConAgra Foods Inc. and Sonya Foods. These players are focussing on new blends and flavours and are targeting emerging markets by expanding their production and geographical reach.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Hersheys (NYSE: HSY) Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) JM Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Sonya Foods

Related Report:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-intensity-sweeteners-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com