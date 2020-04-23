Patio Heaters Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Patio Heaters market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Patio Heaters market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Patio Heaters market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Patio Heaters market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Patio Heaters market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Patio Heaters market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Patio Heaters market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Patio Heaters market. All findings and data on the global Patio Heaters market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Patio Heaters market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Patio Heaters Market Research Report: Bond, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics, Napoleon, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic, Dayva, Infratech, Lynx, Solaira, Sunglo, Sunpak, SYMO nv

Global Patio Heaters Market Type Segments: Electric, Natural Gas, Propane

Global Patio Heaters Market Application Segments: Commercial, Residential

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Patio Heaters market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Patio Heaters market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Patio Heaters market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Patio Heaters market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patio Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric

1.4.3 Natural Gas

1.4.4 Propane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Patio Heaters Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Patio Heaters Industry

1.6.1.1 Patio Heaters Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Patio Heaters Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Patio Heaters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Patio Heaters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Patio Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Patio Heaters Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Patio Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Patio Heaters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Patio Heaters Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Patio Heaters Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patio Heaters Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Patio Heaters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Patio Heaters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Patio Heaters Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Patio Heaters Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Patio Heaters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Patio Heaters Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Patio Heaters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Patio Heaters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Patio Heaters Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Patio Heaters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Patio Heaters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Patio Heaters Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Patio Heaters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Patio Heaters Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Patio Heaters Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Patio Heaters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Patio Heaters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Patio Heaters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Patio Heaters Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Patio Heaters Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Patio Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Patio Heaters Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Patio Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Patio Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bond

8.1.1 Bond Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bond Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bond Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bond Product Description

8.1.5 Bond Recent Development

8.2 AZ Patio Heaters

8.2.1 AZ Patio Heaters Corporation Information

8.2.2 AZ Patio Heaters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 AZ Patio Heaters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AZ Patio Heaters Product Description

8.2.5 AZ Patio Heaters Recent Development

8.3 AmazonBasics

8.3.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information

8.3.2 AmazonBasics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 AmazonBasics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AmazonBasics Product Description

8.3.5 AmazonBasics Recent Development

8.4 Napoleon

8.4.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

8.4.2 Napoleon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Napoleon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Napoleon Product Description

8.4.5 Napoleon Recent Development

8.5 Blue Rhino

8.5.1 Blue Rhino Corporation Information

8.5.2 Blue Rhino Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Blue Rhino Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Blue Rhino Product Description

8.5.5 Blue Rhino Recent Development

8.6 Lava Heat Italia

8.6.1 Lava Heat Italia Corporation Information

8.6.2 Lava Heat Italia Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Lava Heat Italia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Lava Heat Italia Product Description

8.6.5 Lava Heat Italia Recent Development

8.7 Bromic

8.7.1 Bromic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bromic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Bromic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Bromic Product Description

8.7.5 Bromic Recent Development

8.8 Dayva

8.8.1 Dayva Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dayva Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Dayva Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dayva Product Description

8.8.5 Dayva Recent Development

8.9 Infratech

8.9.1 Infratech Corporation Information

8.9.2 Infratech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Infratech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Infratech Product Description

8.9.5 Infratech Recent Development

8.10 Lynx

8.10.1 Lynx Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lynx Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Lynx Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Lynx Product Description

8.10.5 Lynx Recent Development

8.11 Solaira

8.11.1 Solaira Corporation Information

8.11.2 Solaira Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Solaira Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Solaira Product Description

8.11.5 Solaira Recent Development

8.12 Sunglo

8.12.1 Sunglo Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sunglo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Sunglo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sunglo Product Description

8.12.5 Sunglo Recent Development

8.13 Sunpak

8.13.1 Sunpak Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sunpak Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sunpak Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sunpak Product Description

8.13.5 Sunpak Recent Development

8.14 SYMO nv

8.14.1 SYMO nv Corporation Information

8.14.2 SYMO nv Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 SYMO nv Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 SYMO nv Product Description

8.14.5 SYMO nv Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Patio Heaters Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Patio Heaters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Patio Heaters Distributors

11.3 Patio Heaters Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Patio Heaters Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

