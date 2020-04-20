Particle Counter Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research by Airy Technology, Chemtrac Inc., Climet Instruments Company

The Particle Counter market to Particle Counter sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Particle Counter market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The particle counter is used to detect and count physical particles. The oil and gas industry, along with healthcare and pharmaceutical segment, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing usage of portable particle counters in the oil and gas sectors in the Middle East and Africa region favors the market growth. Portable and handheld particle counters are further increasingly gaining traction and are expected to hold a remarkable market share in the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Airy Technology, Chemtrac Inc., Climet Instruments Company, Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems), Fluke Corporation, Kanomax USA, Inc., Met One Instruments Inc., PAMAS – Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Rion Co., Ltd., TSI Incorporated

The particle counter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing research and development expenses in pharmaceuticals coupled with growing cleanroom usage in various industries. Moreover, government regulations favoring effective monitoring, and control of air pollution is further expected to augment the market growth. However, technical limitations of the instrument remains a challenge for the particle counter market. On the other hand, the market offers lucrative growth opportunities on account of the growing manufacturing sector in developing countries during the forecast period.

The global particle counter market is segmented on the basis of product type, modularity, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as airborne particle counters, liquid particle counters, dust particle counters, and others. On the basis of the modularity, the market is segmented as Benchtop and portable. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and others.

