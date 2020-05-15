Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global packaged wastewater treatment market attained a value of nearly USD 17.56 billion in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 31.98 billion by 2025.

The global packaged wastewater treatment market is being driven by the increasing global water scarcity and, thus, a world-wide need to save and sustain water resources. Also, the growing water contamination level due to the waste generated from industries, further aids the market. Wastewater generated from municipalities and industries can be reused upon adequate treatment to meet the current water demand, while still 80% of the wastewater remains untreated, globally, before being channeled back to the environment. The use of packaged wastewater treatment is increasing rapidly as it provides decentralised wastewater treatment solutions, unlike the conventional method, which largely remains centralised with the high cost of maintenance.

North America is a leading market for the global packaged wastewater treatment. Within North America, Canada maintains a strong position in the market. New policies adopted by the government at the federal and provincial level in Canada, are expected to aid the market, with federal funding providing a strong source of financing. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant market due to the increasing urbanisation along with the increasing number of industrial setups in the region. Presently, Aqaba, a city in Jordon, is the only place in the world where 90% of the wastewater produced undergoes adequate treatment.

According to the present scenario, by 2025, two-thirds of the world is expected to face water shortages. The increased global water crisis demands for affordable and fast-to-deploy wastewater treatment solutions. In April 2019, Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC), a leader in the decentralized wastewater treatment market, partnered with Aquatec Maxcon (AQM) to promote and sell Smart Packaged Aspiral™ MABR?based wastewater solutions in Australia, aiming to continue its expansion into new markets.

Market Breakup by Types:

Extended Aeration

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

Others

On the basis of type, packaged wastewater treatment solutions can be categorised as extended aeration, moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR), reverse osmosis (RO), membrane bioreactor (MBR), and sequential batch reactor (SBR), among others.

Market Breakup by Types:

Industrial

Municipal

By application, the global packaged wastewater treatment market can be bifurcated into industrial and municipal segments.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific are the regional markets for the global packaged wastewater treatment market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The market is being driven by the increasing water scarcity and contamination level, which demands the sustainable use of water, globally.

Growing world population, coupled with increasing urbanisation, is propelling the global packaged wastewater treatment market forward.

Large centralised plants require massive inground infrastructure, providing an edge to the decentralised treatment plants, which require limited in-ground infrastructure.

Decentralised packaged treatment plants are becoming quite popular as they provide fast solutions, demand less water and energy supplies and are highly cost effective in comparison to centralised plants.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the applications, types, and regional markets of packaged wastewater treatment for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The global trade data analysis for the year 2019 has been provided.

The report by Expert Market Research also gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Fluence corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Clearford Water System Inc. (CVE: CLI)

SUEZ Water Technology & solution (EPA: SEV)

Westech Engineering Inc.

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Smith & Loveless Inc

Veolia Water Technologies (EPA: VIE)

Organica Technologies

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

