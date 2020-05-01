Over the Top Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

In this report, the Global Over the Top market was valued at USD 28.02 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 118.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.”Over the Top Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Over the Top Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.Rapid computerization in banking system, high speed internet availability, increasing E-commerce sector, growing trend for Omni-channel retailing and preference of online media over traditional TV are considered to be the notable trends propelling the OTT market over the forecast period. OTT enables users to access desirable content promptly and has been anticipated to break the barriers of expensive and inflexible content sharing techniques.

Original content by leading OTT companies, such as Netflix and Amazon has proved to be successful in the market and has encouraged the market leaders with proprietary content to investment in producing more content uniquely. Furthermore, rapidly increasing large viewers’ population and expansion of user base in different regions has led to the increased competition in the industry. The key factor spurring the growth over the forecast period includes rising smartphone users, household broadband penetration, and rise in internet users.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of platform segment, the report displays the market share, revenue, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Smart Devices (Smart TV and smartphones)

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Tablets

Based on services type, the report includes the market share, revenue, and growth rate of each type, primarily bifurcated as

• Consulting

• Installation & maintenance

• Training & support

• Managed services

Based on revenue model, the report comprises of the market share, revenue, and growth rate of each type, primarily segmented as

• Subscription

• Rental

• Procurement

• Advertisement

On the basis of deployment model, the segment includes the market share, growth rate and revenue, of each type, primarily divided into

• Cloud

• On-premises

On the basis of End-User, the market has been segmented into

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Media and Entertainment

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Retail

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of over the top market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in over the top market by major manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., CBS Corporation Inc., Limelight Networks, Facebook Inc., HBO NOW, Google Inc., Hulu LLC., Netflix Inc., and Roku Inc.ng investments in technological advancements such as end-to-end encryption for delivering secured payment solutions and customers convenience are projected to escalate the demand. Rapidly increasing smartphone penetration has encouraged the industry players to become more focused on software technology. The technology is also expected to witness a gradual shift owing to rapid technological developments in POS terminal solutions.

